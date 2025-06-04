Funds from FireAid benefit concert being questioned as second round of grants go out

The Pacific Palisades Community Council is demanding answers over funds collected through the FireAid benefit concert.

Over $100 million was raised for LA County wildfire relief efforts following the January 2025 fires, but residents say there is little transparency on how the money is being distributed.

The council has asked for a full report on why so little has reached fire victims. The funds are being managed by FireAid and their board, along with the Clippers. Every dollar raised during the concert was matched by LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie. That matched amount is included in the $100 million total. The Clippers also offset the costs of putting on the show.

Their request comes as FireAid officials announced the distribution of $25 million in their second round of grants. In February, FireAid distributed approximately $50 million, bringing the total of funds distributed to close to $75 million.

Second phase of grants

FireAid officials said the second phase of grants focus on long-term recovery and restoring "stability, connection and well-being across entire communities."

The $25 million will go towards supporting initiatives around financial and housing stability, mental health and trauma services, and community infrastructure. Additional funding will also go toward environmental remediation, soil testing, permitting support, sustainable rebuilding efforts, and educational support for students. Aid was also given to small businesses and displaced workers.

Below is a breakdown of the categories:

Continued Relief for Wildfire Victims and Communities ($5,950,000),

Wildfire Recovery ($16,975,000),

Critical Information for Fire Victims ($700,000),

Symbols of Hope ($500,000),

and another $1,000,000 to fund a FireAid project with the LA County Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to provide a much needed special firefighting vehicle for Altadena and an additional wildfire preparedness vehicle for the Palisades.

A full list of organizations, broken down by category,

First phase of grants

The first round of grants, which were distributed in February, provided $50 million in relief to more than 120 nonprofit organizations. Officials said the grants supported families, displaced homeowners, foster youth, seniors, small business owners, first responders, artists, and others with emergency housing, food assistance, trauma counseling, direct financial relief, childcare, and animal welfare services.



Another Round 1 grantee, Inclusive Action, supported outdoor workers—street vendors, landscapers, recyclers—who lost income, equipment, or housing due to the fires and hazardous air conditions. With its FireAid grant, Inclusive Action issued $500 prepaid cards to more than 5,000 workers, officials said in a statement.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if/when additional funds will be distributed.