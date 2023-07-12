Fire tears through Hollywood apartment complex, 1 hospitalized

Fire ravaged a two-story garden-style apartment building in Hollywood Wednesday, sending one person to a hospital with minor burn injuries.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire in the 7700 block of West Hollywood Boulevard near North Ogden Drive at around 5:20 p.m.

Brian Humphrey of the LAFD said the blaze was initially reported as two vehicles burning in a carport, but the flames made their way into the attic of the structure.

Fire crews pulled a female patient from the second floor of the burning structure, Humphrey said. According to crews on the scene, the patient was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with minor burn injuries and smoke inhalation. No other injuries were immediately reported.

The fire quickly burned through the roof of the structure, with a portion of the roof collapsing.

According to the LAFD, the apartment complex has 32 units in an 18,900- square-foot structure