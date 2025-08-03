Fire prevention efforts underway in Malibu amid hot temps across Southern California

The Brief Wildfires in Southern California, including the Gifford Fire in Santa Barbara County and the Oak Fire in Riverside County, are growing amid hot temperatures. Fire prevention efforts are underway in Malibu, where surfers continue to find debris from past fires in the ocean.



Hot temperatures are expected across Southern California this week as wildfires continue growing across California. On Sunday, the Gifford Fire in Santa Barbara County exploded to roughly 50,000 acres, while the Oak Fire in Riverside County ignited Saturday and was contained to less than 50 acres.

In Malibu, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority cleared dry brush from canyons over the weekend. Fire prevention efforts are underway close to where the Palisades Fire burned across Pacific Palisades and Malibu almost seven months ago.

"It’s hard to think there were once houses on the coastline," said Tara Santos, a beachgoer Sunday.

Surfers tell FOX 11 they continue pulling fire debris from the water in Malibu.

"Every day we come here, I just pick up debris from the beach, from the ocean, and pile it up here," said Eran Hafner, a surfer.

As of Sunday night, the Gifford Fire was 3 percent contained.