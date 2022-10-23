Crews contain fire in Panorama City

Crews contained a fire in Panorama City that was earlier threatening one commercial building and as many as six vehicles, according to fire officials.

The fire involving a large mulch pile extended to three parked tractor-trailer rigs and was burning in a non-residential neighborhood in the area near 14608 Titus Street.

Titus Street between Van Nuys Boulevard and Cedros Avenue remains closed. The estimated time of reopening is not known.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.