Fire breaks out in DTLA Fashion District

Firefighters battled a large blaze this afternoon when a number of businesses in downtown Los Angeles went up in flames.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. in the Fashion District at 213 E. 12th St.

A team of over 100 firefighters managed to contain the flames in about 30 minutes. Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey described this as an "aggressive and well-coordinated offensive firefighting operation."

Ultimately, the fire impacted eight commercial businesses on the block.

After the flames were put out, one LAFD firefighter sustained a non-life threatening injury: blunt force trauma to his arm due to a fall. He was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance and is in good condition according to officials.

No other injuries were reported, according to officials. Authorities said that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.