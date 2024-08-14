Fire engulfs Anaheim strip mall

Traffic continues to be impacted in Anaheim where a strip mall was engulfed by flames, forcing morning rush-hour road closures Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the 1200 block of South State College Boulevard; the cause remains under investigation.

Business owners impacted by the fire have been informed by authorities they are not able to access their businesses as the area remains closed. An estimated time of reopening was not immediately available.

Road closures in the area continue to impact traffic. State College Boulevard was closed between Ball and Winston Road, and Ball was closed between Sunkist and East streets.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area and instead use the 57 Freeway or East Street for north-south travel. Those for east-west travel can use Cerritos and Lincoln avenues.

No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.