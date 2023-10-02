Expand / Collapse search

Alleged vandalism fire sparks at Cecil Hotel in DTLA

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:06AM
Downtown LA
FOX 11

Fire sparks at Cecil Hotel in DTLA

Los Angeles City firefighters quickly knocked the flames at the landmark hotel.

LOS ANGELES - An apparent barricade situation was underway at the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning. 

Los Angeles City firefighters were called to the scene after someone allegedly began setting fires inside one of the rooms during a dispute. 

Crews quickly knocked down the flames.

No further information was immediately released.