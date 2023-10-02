Alleged vandalism fire sparks at Cecil Hotel in DTLA

An apparent barricade situation was underway at the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning.

Los Angeles City firefighters were called to the scene after someone allegedly began setting fires inside one of the rooms during a dispute.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames.

No further information was immediately released.