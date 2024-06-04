article

A food fight between customers and an employee at a Chipotle in Vallejo is under investigation, the police department confirmed.

The Vallejo Police Department told KTVU on Monday that it is aware of videos circulating online of a "disturbance" inside a Chipotle on Admiral Callaghan Lane. The department is looking into the incident, and there have not been any arrests.

Video first posted by @VallejoCrime shows a customer standing on a high-top table and hopping across to the countertop area near the cashier stand. Police have not elaborated on how the incident began late Friday afternoon, but a second customer wearing pink shorts is seen running behind the counter into the employee-only zone.

The woman who leaped onto the counter then started hurling empty bowls among other food items at employees, as her companion joined in.

The duo appeared to be unfazed by the shocked onlookers, and continued flinging items at the employees behind the counter before eventually letting up.