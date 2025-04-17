Man critically injured in stabbing at Pasadena Metro station

One person is hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing at a Metro train station in Pasadena Thursday.

According to authorities, the stabbing occurred around 7:45 a.m. at the Sierra Madre Villa Metro rail station.

The victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was taken to the hospital.

A person of interest was taken into custody, according to the LASD.

The stabbing in Pasadena follows a similar attack last month at a Metro B Line Universal City/ Studio City Station train in Studio City, where a passenger was stabbed after an altercation. The suspect in the March 18 attack fled the scene, and the victim was hospitalized in stable condition.