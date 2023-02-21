Fight at Bellflower Denny's leads to shooting: Sheriff

A fight outside a Bellflower Denny's restaurant Tuesday led to a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital, according to the Lakewood Sheriff.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the restaurant located near Artesia and Lakewood boulevards.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the Denny's after a caller reported multiple people fighting and hearing between three and four gunshots heard.

One victim self-transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim's identity or extent of injuries is not known.

No suspect information was immediately available.