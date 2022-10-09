Fight leads to deadly stabbing in North Hills

A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said.

The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

Paramedics rushed the victim and suspect to a hospital, where the suspect died from his injuries and the victim was listed in stable condition, according to Cervantes.

There was no other immediate information.