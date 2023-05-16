Walt Disney World fight video: Brawl at Magic Kingdom started over photo op disagreement

Fists were thrown at Walt Disney World after a family was asked to move so another family could take a photo in front of the theme park's 100th anniversary sign, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the fight broke out at approximately 2:30 pm. Monday at Disney's Magic Kingdom park.

Officials said a family was standing in front of the sign located at the front of the park to take a photo when a larger family entered the park and stood in the area.

MORE: Disney World brawl: Fists fly in video taken of fight at Magic Kingdom, witness tells FOX 35

When the first family in front of the sign asked the other family to move so they could take a picture, a member of the larger family punched a member of the other family in the face and a fight began, deputies said.

A bystander captured the fight on camera and shared the video with FOX 35 News.

"Did you see how it broke out?" someone could be heard saying in the video. "I was just walking right here and I saw it just happening."

At least one person was treated medically at the scene following the fight, but that person did not want to press charges.

Two members of the larger family were kicked out of the park, officials said.