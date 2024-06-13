Fight between 2 men at LAX ends with elderly woman knocked to ground

A fight stemming from a road rage incident at LAX left an elderly woman knocked to the ground.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a fight broke out between two men at the airport's curbside baggage check-in area on May 31. The elderly woman, who had nothing to do with the fight, got caught between the flying fists and ended up being thrown to the ground.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition at the time of the incident. Fast-forward to June of 2024, the woman has since been released from the hospital, LAPD said.

LAPD is now looking for one of the two men involved in the road-rage fight. LAPD said 38-year-old Jasan Givens Sr. remains on the run since the May 31 fight. Police did not specify what ended up happening to the man Givens was fighting at LAX.