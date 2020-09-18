FedEx, USPS to hire over a thousand seasonal team members in the Los Angeles area

If you’re looking for a new job FedEx and USPS are looking to hire over a thousand team members in Southern California

FedEx says they are adding more than 70,000 seasonal positions throughout the nation to help during the holiday season.

More than 1,500 jobs will be available at FedEx facilities in Los Angeles and Rialto.

The company says positions will include package handlers, drivers and other support positions, many of which may become full time job positions.

For more information on how to apply visit careers.fedex.com.

The Los Angeles postal district of the U.S. Postal Service says they have several immediate job openings.

Positions include holiday clerk assistant, holiday transportation assistant, mail handler assistant and several other positions.

For more information visit usps.com.

