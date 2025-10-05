For 2nd time, judge blocks Trump from sending CA troops to address Portland anti-ICE protests

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut has blocked President Donald Trump’s directive to deploy National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, for the second time in two days, halting the administration’s plan to send at least 200 California National Guard members to address escalating anti-ICE protests.

The latest ruling, issued late Sunday, follows a similar decision on Saturday that stopped the deployment of Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. The Trump administration’s attempt to federalize and send California troops was met with swift opposition from Judge Immergut, who ruled the president lacked legal authority for the move.

On Sunday, Oregon leaders and California lawmakers pushed back against the deployment of California National Guard troops.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit to stop the deployment, stating, "Trump is politicizing our military to police our communities, specifically targeting cities that lean Democratic."

This summer, more than 2,000 National Guard members were deployed to Los Angeles in response to similar anti-ICE protests. Critics, including Bonta, argue the president is using the military improperly.

"Trump can’t use our troops as his personal police force or turn our cities into military training grounds," Bonta said.

President Trump has described Portland as "war-ravaged," while the White House dismissed lawsuits against the deployments as "political theater." California Gov. Gavin Newsom accused Trump of using the military as "political pawns to build up his own ego."

Judge Immergut’s ruling cited a lack of legal basis for the deployments, and Trump is expected to appeal the decision, a process that could take days. Protests in Portland continue as the legal battle unfolds.