FBI, LAPD conduct raids in San Pedro targeting Mexican Mafia members

Federal and local authorities have conducted a series of raids in San Pedro targeting members and associates of the Mexican Mafia.

What we know:

On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, served multiple search warrants in San Pedro.

An undisclosed number of suspects were taken into custody.

Police stated that the warrants were primarily related to allegations of narcotics and firearms.

The LAPD’s Harbor Station issued a social media post clarifying that the activity "was in no way related to ICE," referencing recent federal immigration enforcement sweeps in the Los Angeles area.

What's next:

The LAPD and FBI are holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the LAPD's Harbor Station to announce the results of the raids and provide more information.