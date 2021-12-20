Father, his girlfriend arrested after 2-year-old hospitalized with stab wound in Santa Ana

A father and his girlfriend in Santa Ana have been arrested after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a stab wound and other injuries. Investigators believe the alleged abuse has been going on for months.

Santos Beltran, 34, was arrested for attempted murder, domestic violence and child abuse and his girlfriend, Ana Villalba, 27, was arrested for child endangerment.

According to Santa Ana Police, around 7 a.m. Sunday, Beltran dropped off his 2-year-old daughter with a family member in the 800 block of S. Fairview Street. He allegedly told the family member that the child needed to go to the hospital.

Hospital officials noted that the girl had bruising at different stages on her body, and investigators believe the alleged abuse has been going on for approximately two months.

The girl had a stab wound to the left side of her body that police said stemmed from a domestic violence incident between the father and his girlfriend, but did not provide additional information on that case.

Three other children who lived in the home were taken into the custody of social service professionals. They were not injured.

