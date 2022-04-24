1 dead after crashing into parked car in San Bernardino

One person is dead after crashing into a parked car overnight in San Bernardino.

According to police, the victim was driving northbound in the 3600 block of N. E Street around 1 a.m. Sunday when the crash happened. The victim died at the scene, police said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

It's not known at this time if drugs or alcohol are factors in this crash, officials said.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.