Fatal collision on northbound 101 Freeway snarls traffic in DTLA

By and Kelli Johnson
Published 
LOS ANGELES - All northbound lanes on the 101 Freeway at Alameda Street are closed in downtown Los Angeles following a deadly crash, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday morning. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway and is causing a large backup in the downtown area.

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle shut down all northbound lanes on the 101 in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

The fatal crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. 

The closures are expected to be in effect for at least two hours, CHP said.

No further information was released by authorities.


 