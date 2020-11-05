Fatal collision on northbound 101 Freeway snarls traffic in DTLA

All northbound lanes on the 101 Freeway at Alameda Street are closed in downtown Los Angeles following a deadly crash, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday morning. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway and is causing a large backup in the downtown area.

The fatal crash was reported around 4:15 a.m.

The closures are expected to be in effect for at least two hours, CHP said.

No further information was released by authorities.



