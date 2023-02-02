Fashion line dream comes true for teen battling cancer

Olivia Mora, 15, has been battling cancer for most of her life and now thanks to the help of strangers, her wildest dream came true.

Since she was two-years-old, Olivia, who goes by Livi, battled cancer seven times. During that time she made a new friend… Charlie Jabaley.

He is a self-described former millionaire music mogul who says a brain tumor diagnosis inspired him to leave his old life. So he shifted his focus to fulfilling people's dreams and founded the Dream Factory Foundation.

When he met Livi, he knew he had to help and hundreds answered his call to action.

They painted the Dream Factory in Culver City for the big night and brought Livi's clothing designs to life. They also found organizations that support people with disabilities and partnered with radio legend Big Boy.

And it all came down to this…a fashion show unlike any other, featured the very people Livi yearned to empower.

They transformed on stage, from timid to triumphant.

One of the models used a wheelchair, others had no legs.

Livi's designs were adapted to each person who she wants to feel seen and celebrated exactly as they are.

"It's amazing that other people can see just how special she is and how much she's fought to get to where she is today," said her mother Collina Thole.

Livi says her dreams and moments like these are worth fighting for.

"It means a lot to me because this is the dream i had. It's better than I thought it would be," Livi said.

All her designs are being sold on her website DreamibyLivi.com.