Fashion Island carjacking suspect leads police on chase, standoff in Newport Beach

A man is in custody after he was allegedly involved in a crime spree that includes carjacking at Fashion Island and then leading police on a chase and standoff in Newport Beach.

Police first responded to a carjacking at the shopping center around 4 p.m. The suspect then ditched the car he stole and the grabbed another vehicle and led police in a short chase ensued.

After the chase, the suspect then abandoned the second car before hiding inside a home in the area.

The suspect was placed in custody after the standoff with law enforcement officers lasted hours.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity as of late Tuesday night.