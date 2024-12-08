Family of slain 9-year-old Compton boy Princeton Jones demands answers

The Brief 9-year-old Princeton Jones was shot and killed in front of his grandfather's home on Nov. 30. Nicholas Jones, Princeton's father, was arrested in connection with his death. Princeton's mother said detectives have not yet disclosed to her a motive.



The murder of 9-year-old Princeton Jones continues to spark questions from his mother and demands for the severest form of justice from community activists.

But nothing will bring back the child allegedly shot to death by his own father.

The little boy's mother and community activists held a news conference outside Compton City Hall Saturday with a message for the sheriff's department and the district attorney who reside in the Hall of Justice.

They say they want answers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Compton father arrested in shooting death of 9-year-old boy over holiday weekend

"My son was nine. His plot number is my birthday. No justice today."

A grieving mother is now doing the only thing she can for her boy.

She called him her everything.

Princeton was shot and killed a week ago, allegedly by his own father, Nicholas Jones.

And she says so far, detectives haven't told her why.

"I just need help. I just need answers."

Creole Green says she wants to sit down with Jones to find out what happened that terrible night in Rancho Dominguez.

She says the two had put aside their differences to co-parent Prince, who was diagnosed with mild autism as a toddler.

She believes Jones loved his son, but says she had recently filed for child support and back payments she hadn't received in seven years.

"The child support wasn't that much money. Child support was $92. The most it has been is $172. So the $172, let's be frank, is like gas money."

Green says she doesn't know how to feel. But community activists are calling on the new district attorney to add special enhancements to Jones' charges.

"It was not an accidental shooting. It was not a drive by shooting. It was an execution carried out by Princeton Jones' father, Nicholas Jones," said Najee Ali with Project Islamic Hope.

But for now, Princeton's mother is focusing on fighting for answers for her child, who she says loved science, overcame so much and made her proud.

"I cried on the screen that it hit the ground and rolling around on the ground… that's not going to bring Princeton back."

Nicholas Thomas Jones of Compton has reportedly pleaded not guilty to murder charges and willful cruelty to a child. He's due in court next month.