Family-run LA fruit vendor robbed at gunpoint; Nearby taco stand also targeted

The family running a fruit stand in South Los Angeles is devastated and shaken after they were robbed at gunpoint.

Mari Suarez was operating the stand near the corner of East 103rd Street and Clovis Avenue when two young men pressed their guns at her stomach, demanding money.

She said the incident has left her considering giving up street vendor for good.

As two Los Angeles Police Department officers were putting together a report, they got another call of a robbery just a few blocks away – a nearby taco stand.

The taco stand workers gave descriptions similar to the two men who robbed Suarez at gunpoint.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the two robberies. The suspects are believed to have taken off in a white Honda, but their license plates remain unknown.