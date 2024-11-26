Family reacts to shootout after police chase ends in West Adams

The Brief A police chase ended in a shootout in West Adams on Tuesday. Police said the driver pointed two guns at officers before firing. The suspect and a bystander were both hit by officers' fire.



It was 12:17pm in the Harbor Division on Tuesday when Los Angeles Police ended up in full pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect.

Stu Mundel up in SkyFOX followed as the domestic violence suspect blew through lights in Baldwin Hills and Inglewood until he got to West Adams.

That's where he pulled to the back of an apartment building, got out of the vehicle and as officers moved toward him, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell says, "The suspect in the driveway pulled out two guns. One in each hand, and opened fire on the officers. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect."

The Chief said multiple shots were fired. A female bystander was struck in the arm.

Virgil Jones said he raced home, worried about his family, including the suspect. He lives in the building. Jones told us, "My daughter and granddaughter are down there. They were handcuffed for a period of time when they hadn't done anything, so. I mean why would you handcuff a 13-year-old and my daughter?"

Shannon Kimbell jumped in saying, "Please go get her, because the baby has blood all over her."

Meanwhile, Kimbell, who lives on the first floor of the building, was beyond upset... particularly because Jones' 13-year-old granddaughter saw all the violence.

"Her mama's covered in blood from the shooting," Kimbell said. "She's covered on her face and everything. The little girl doesn't need to see this."