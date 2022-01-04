Family of 10 siblings moves into new home together

article

A Georgia family desperate for a home where they can live together after the death of their mother has finally found one.

Talisha Flanigan, who has helped raise her nine brothers and sisters in Clayton County, said on GoFundMe they moved into a new home four days before Christmas.

"We thank god that we are so blessed and found an amazing house that fits all 11 of the T Babies and welcoming our week-old nephew as well, it was such a long and stressful process of looking for something big enough for us," the post read.

The Flanigan family is made up of 10 siblings who've been living together in one home since their mother died in 2020.

Talisha's landlord initially allowed the siblings to stay after their mother died in November 2020 but asked the family to leave the three-bedroom rental home.

"Like, I don't care what happens we need to get through this together. There's no option of us splitting up," Talisha said at the time.

The T Babies are now looking for furniture for their new house.

They've launched a GoFundMe with a goal of $5,000.

