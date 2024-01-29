Family Guy 25th Anniversary Celebration

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Family Guy will take center stage at L.A.'s Paley Fest. The event is scheduled to run from April 12-20 at the prestigious Dolby Theater.

During the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to experience live table reads featuring the stars from Fox's beloved animated series, Family Guy. The cast is set to share the stage on April 19 at 7:30 p.m. in a special event.

For those interested in attending, ticket information can be found on the official Paley Fest website at paleyfest.org. Don't miss the chance to be part of this milestone celebration for Family Guy, a show that has captured the hearts of fans for a quarter of a century.