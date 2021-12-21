Family, friends honor late LA Councilman's Christmas traditions

The wife and good friend of a beloved former Los Angeles City Councilman are on a mission to continue his legacy and Christmas traditions.

Tom LaBonge died at the age of 67 earlier this year. Known to many as "Mr. Los Angeles," he served the city for 39 years. He was a long-time champion for preservation efforts in Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park.

Over the holidays, LaBonge loved to distribute loaves of pumpkin bread from Hollywood’s Monastery of the Angels to firefighters in his council district to support the cloistered nuns and to show appreciation to firefighters for their service. His wife Brigid and longtime friend Laurence Cohen say they will deliver the loaves this year to honor LaBonge's legacy.

Anyone wishing to help can visit the monastery’s website to purchase the loaves or other goodies, or donate to the Tom Labonge Fund to help preserve LA's public spaces.

