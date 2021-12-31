Family-friendly New Year's Eve countdown celebrations in Southern California

Omicron variant concerns may have dampened some of our New Year's Eve plans, but there are still outdoor events in Southern California that families can still enjoy.

Below is a shortlist of New Year's Eve countdown events taking place Friday night:

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (VIRTUAL)

Grand Park

LONG BEACH

Long Beach Waterfront

What: New Year's Eve Fireworks

Where: Shoreline Village, 401-435 Shoreline Village Dr. Long Beach, CA 90802

When: Fireworks start at midnight

Click here for more info or where to find parking.

SANTA MONICA

New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2022 on the Pacific Wheel

WHAT: Celebrate the New Year at the iconic Santa Monica Pier

WHERE: Pacific Park, 3800 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401

WHEN: Colorful displays start at 11:30 p.m., countdown begins at 11:59 p.m.

Click here for more info or where to find parking.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.