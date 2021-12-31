Family-friendly New Year's Eve countdown celebrations in Southern California
Omicron variant concerns may have dampened some of our New Year's Eve plans, but there are still outdoor events in Southern California that families can still enjoy.
Below is a shortlist of New Year's Eve countdown events taking place Friday night:
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (VIRTUAL)
Grand Park
- What: A live-streamed New Year's Eve countdown
- Where to watch: click here for the live stream link.
- When: 11 p.m.
LONG BEACH
Long Beach Waterfront
- What: New Year's Eve Fireworks
- Where: Shoreline Village, 401-435 Shoreline Village Dr. Long Beach, CA 90802
- When: Fireworks start at midnight
- Click here for more info or where to find parking.
SANTA MONICA
New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2022 on the Pacific Wheel
- WHAT: Celebrate the New Year at the iconic Santa Monica Pier
- WHERE: Pacific Park, 3800 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401
- WHEN: Colorful displays start at 11:30 p.m., countdown begins at 11:59 p.m.
- Click here for more info or where to find parking.
