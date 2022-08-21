Fight at family party in Garden Grove leads to attempted murder: Police

A fight at a family party in Garden Grove led to the shooting of a family member, according to police.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue.

Offices responded to the home after someone called to report a family fight. According to an investigation, several family members got into an argument and a physical fight happened in the street in front of the home. During the fight, a man shot the victim - a 28-year-old man from Victorville - in the stomach.

That suspect left the scene in a white car; no further information on the suspect was released.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and was last listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dustin Staal at 714-741-5227.