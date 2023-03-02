'My soul is gone': Families of murdered Orlando journalist, 9-year-old girl speak publicly for the first time

The families of 9-year-old T'yonna Major and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday following a shooting spree in Pine Hills that left both of them dead.

The attorney representing the families, Mark NeJame, told FOX 35 News the families want to prevent others from experiencing their tragedy.

At the start of the news conference, NeJame heavily criticized Governor DeSantis pinpointing his administration's policies and rhetoric as partly to blame for the deadly shootings in Pine Hills.

"Governor DeSantis and Senator Scott have intentionally and with what appears to be malice, conspired with one another in a coordinated effort to paint a false narrative defaming and somehow accusing the state attorney Monique Worrell for some responsibility here," said NeJame.

Dylan Lyon's family including his father, mother, and fiancée along with T'yonna Major's parents came together to speak out publicly for the first time since the deadly shootings.

Lyon's dad spoke first describing himself as the third wheel in his son and wife's relationship.

"My son always promised to take care of my wife, my family, my children when I was gone because I was older and that was his responsibility," Dylan's dad said.

T'yonna's mother spoke next.

"She was my heart, my angel, and I'm going to miss her so much," she said.

Dylan's fiancée and mother spoke out remembering the many good deeds he'd done throughout his life.

The news conference comes as both families continue to grieve and as 9-year-old T'yonna Major’s mom continues to recover from the injuries she received in the shooting. FOX 35 was told she was shot in the arm as she tried to cradle and protect her daughter.

According to an arrest affidavit for 19-year-old suspect Keith Moses, T'yonna had just gotten home from school when Moses allegedly went into their home and shot T'yonna and her mom. Deputies said he then went outside and shot the Spectrum News 13 crew, killing Lyons and injuring photographer Jesse Walden.

FOX 35 spoke with NeJame earlier this week after the families of the victims met privately for the first time.

"It's a story that has to do with gun violence in America which is the message they want to get out. This is insane what goes on in this country," NeJame said.

NeJame claims Governor DeSantis and Senator Scott have not reached out to the families regarding the shootings.

FOX 35 has reached out to both the governor and senator for a statement on the allegations.