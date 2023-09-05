Living Connected: Helping families dealing with autism

Some parents say they’re having to wait more than two years for an evaluation to find out whether their child has autism.

Health officials say it is imperative that children get diagnosed as soon as possible, so one woman created a company to help.

"I wanted to provide care to children who otherwise wouldn't have access to it. There are geographic limitations here. There weren't enough clinicians trained to diagnose children across the nation. And so I knew that we could create a model that could reach a child anywhere, no matter where they live. They would get the same high-quality care," As You Are CEO Kayla Wagner says.

