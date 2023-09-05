Expand / Collapse search

Living Connected: Helping families dealing with autism

By
Published 
Updated 8:29AM
Health
FOX 11

Living Connected: Helping families dealing with autism

For millions of parents, the journey of having a child living with autism begins in a similar way - you notice something is different about your son or daughter. Then you try to figure out what's going on and thus begins the search for answers. How do you get help? Hear the story of two women who are using what they have learned to help other parents.

LOS ANGELES - Some parents say they’re having to wait more than two years for an evaluation to find out whether their child has autism.

Health officials say it is imperative that children get diagnosed as soon as possible, so one woman created a company to help.

"I wanted to provide care to children who otherwise wouldn't have access to it. There are geographic limitations here. There weren't enough clinicians trained to diagnose children across the nation. And so I knew that we could create a model that could reach a child anywhere, no matter where they live. They would get the same high-quality care," As You Are CEO Kayla Wagner says.

Living Connected: Helping families living with autism

One in 36 children in the U.S. has been identified with autism.

For more information, go to AsYouAre.com.
 