Disbarred OC attorney allegedly rapes woman seeking help with immigration status

article

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.



SANTA ANA, Calif. – Detectives with the Santa Ana Police Department sought the public's help with locating a man accused of raping a woman who needed help with her immigration status.

The victim was unaware that the suspect had been disbarred.

What we know:

Santa Ana PD officials said on Nov. 12, 2024, the alleged victim reported she met with the suspect, identified as 65-year-old Jose Bernal, who claimed to be an attorney.

The two met at his office located at 1203 E. 17th St., located between Grand and Lincoln avenues.

The victim told authorities she was looking for help with her immigration status and that Bernal informed her the process would cost $14,000. He then reportedly said he could offer a discount if she would engage in a relationship with him.

She declined and when she tried to leave, he reportedly grabbed her and raped her in his office.

After the sexual assault, Bernal is accused of offering her a $400 discount if she did not contact authorities.

Public records indicate Bernal was once an attorney but has been disbarred.

What you can do:

Those with information about Bernal's whereabouts are asked to contact Detective M. Tapia at 714-245-8379 or via email.