Fake food delivery driver among 3 arrested for burglary in Alhambra

Three people - one of whom posed as a food delivery driver - were arrested by Alhambra police for residential burglary after attempting to burglarize a home, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call on the 3300 block of Balzac St. after a suspicious individual posing as an Uber Eats driver asked if the residents ordered DoorDash.

The suspect was not delivering food but was checking if the house was vacant, police said.

Once she confirmed no one was home, she signaled her crew to proceed with the burglary while she acted as a lookout.

According to police, the suspects jumped the fence and forced entry into the home. As they began to take items, they noticed the police outside and attempted to hide.

The fake delivery driver tried to warn them via text about the police presence, but she was arrested.

With assistance from K9 Doggo and Pasadena PD’s K9 units, a perimeter was established, leading to the arrest of Kennisha Powell from Lake Elsinore, Dejon Brown from Baldwin Park, and Jerry Mullens from Los Angeles.

They were booked for residential burglary.

What's next:

The suspects face charges of residential burglary, and the investigation may continue to determine if they are linked to other similar incidents.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.