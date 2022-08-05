‘Fake cop’ arrested in Anaheim

A 35-year-old man suspected of impersonating a peace officer in Anaheim was in custody Thursday.

(Anaheim PD)

Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to Cerritos Avenue and Euclid Street, near Loara High School, after receiving calls regarding a suspicious vehicle operating with police lights, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.

Police suspect that Richard Moore of Tustin has impersonated an officer previously and they are asking anyone who has relevant information for investigators to call 714-765-1966.