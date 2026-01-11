'Fairly OddParents' composer Guy Moon dies in car crash in Los Angeles: TMZ

article

Music composer Guy Moon – the man behind "The Fairly OddParents" theme song – has died in a car crash.

Moon's family posted on the composer's public Facebook page that Guy Moon had died on Thursday, January 8.

According to a report from TMZ, Moon was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles.

Below is a statement released by Moon's family on social media:

"We are overcome with grief to announce the passing of our beloved patriarch, Guy Moon. He was killed on Thursday morning in a traffic collision.

We feel singularly blessed to have been able to call him dad and husband. As we stand together at the base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life. He has left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted.

We are tentatively planning to celebrate his life on his birthday, February 7th, in the Los Angeles area, and again sometime after in his hometown in Wisconsin. We will make details available as we plan.

Together we remain,

The Moon Family"

This story was reported from Los Angeles.