Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down overseas due to reported Meta outage
Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are down for some users thanks to a wider outage at parent company Meta, reports indicate.
NetBlocks and DownDetector, two services that monitor internet capability, are both reporting complaints from users.
Reports of issues began around 2 p.m. EDT, according to DownDetector. However, they were beginning to taper off by 2:45 p.m.
Users outside of the U.S. appeared to be most affected, NetBlocks reported.
There was no immediate word from Meta.