This is the one thing the FAA says you must leave behind in an emergency
LOS ANGELES - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a safety alert to airlines, urging them to reinforce a crucial safety message: passengers must leave their bags behind during an emergency evacuation.
What we know:
On Sept. 19, the FAA published a Safety Alert for Operators (SAFO) recommending that airlines and other aviation companies update their emergency evacuation procedures. This includes flight-crew training, announcements, and command procedures during emergencies.
The alert is a direct response to a pattern of passengers taking their luggage with them during emergencies, which the FAA says "slows the evacuation and puts lives at risk."
The agency also noted that carry-on items "can damage emergency slides."
The backstory:
The FAA highlighted several recent emergency evacuations where passengers were seen scrambling off planes with their luggages.
In July, an American Airlines flight headed to Miami, Florida was evacuated at Denver International Airport after a landing gear tire failed during the takeoff roll, causing a loud boom, smoke, and flames. People could be seen exiting the plane on an emergency slide before running away from the aircraft as fire and smoke were observed under the plane.
In May, nearly 300 passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight were diverted to a San Diego tarmac over a possible bomb threat. Police arrested one person but nothing suspicious was found on the plane.
A month before that incident, a Delta plane's engine caught on fire while the plane was leaving the gate at Orlando International Airport in Florida. The plane was carrying 300 passengers, resulting in a slide evacuation.
What's next:
The FAA suggests airlines incorporate new messaging into their safety briefings to emphasize that passengers must leave all belongings behind without exception.
The goal is to establish and normalize the expected behavior by promoting the idea that "everyone leaves bags behind."
The Source: Information for this story is based on a Safety Alert for Operators (SAFO) issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on September 19, which explicitly outlines the agency's new guidance and reasoning. The information is directly sourced from the FAA's official statement and alert. FOX News Digital contributed to this report.