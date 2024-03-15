A man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend Friday evening in a parking lot near Inova Fairfax Medical Campus.

Around 4:30 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to Woodburn Road in Annandale.

Lieutenant James Curry told reporters at the scene of the crime that the victim was the one who dialed 911, and she allegedly told police that her ex-boyfriend was blocking her car outside of her job.

Lt. Curry said the woman was shot while she was on the phone with the dispatcher.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ex-boyfriend accused of shooting, killing woman outside her job in Annandale

The victim – who has not been identified yet – was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Lt. Curry said the suspect – Tylan Jennings – left the scene in a white SUV. He was captured in Prince George's County, and a firearm was found in his vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"The victim did nothing wrong in this case. The victim showed up… This is her place of employment," Lt. Curry said. "This is a sad, tragic case. It really is. We have domestic violence detectives dedicated to these types of investigations here in Fairfax County to provide resources for those community members. The individuals involved are not from Fairfax County."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



