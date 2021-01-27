Evacuation warnings issued for parts of San Bernardino County due to potential flooding

An evacuation warning has been issued for parts of San Bernardino County due to potential flash flooding.

The neighborhoods impacted are Mountain Home Village, northeast Yucaipa and Oak Glen. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says these areas are of high concern for flooding due to the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

The county if offering free sandbags to residents who may experience flooding. The county fire department says properly placed sandbags can help redirect water, mud and debris away from homes.

"Bags should be filled with heavy-bodied or sandy soil, avoid fine sand and rocky soils. They should be filled one-half to two-thirds full and in most instances be left untied. This allows the sand inside the sandbag to move and mold with the ground or other sandbags when they are laid on top of each other, preventing gaps where water can seep through," the fire department wrote online.

County fire department stations offer free sandbags, however supplies are limited.

To find the closest sandbag location and information on storm preparation visit sbcfire.org

Advertisement

RELATED: OC residents living near burn scar areas prepare for potential mudslides

The sheriff’s department says the Red Cross will be available virtually during the evacuation warning and available at 571-595-7771. Those who need to evacuate with large animals can visit the Devore Animal Shelter at 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino.

As rain and snow continue to hit Southern California a flash flood watch is in effect till Thursday night for parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties as well, mainly the areas impacted by the recent wildfires.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.