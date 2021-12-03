“Ethan don't do it”: Parents of Oxford High School suspect sent messages during shooting

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the mother and father of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, were both charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday, Dec. 3. During an update from the prosecution, more was learned about what led to the charges filed against the parents.

In a rare move, prosecutor Karen McDonald filed four involuntary manslaughter charges against both Crumbley parents, the strongest possible charge that McDonald said she believes can be proved.

According to testimony from Oakland County Lt. Tim Willis announced in court that James and Jennifer met with Ethan and school leaders on Tuesday morning. The parents left the school while Ethan was allowed to go to class.

A few short hours later, Ethan is accused of walking out of a bathroom and started shooting.

As news started to break, the investigators said James and Jennifer both took actions that indicate they knew something could have happened, McDonald said.

At 1:22 p.m., 30 minutes after the first 911 call was placed, Willis stated that Jennifer texted her son the following: "Ethan don't do it".

At 1:37 p.m., Willis said that James went home and searched for his Sig Sauer and then called 911 to report the missing gun. On the 911 call, he said he believed his son was the shooter.

Willis said the gun was stored unlocked in the parents' bedroom and that James had bought the gun on Friday, Nov. 26 at Acme Shooting Goods in Oxford. Willis said that Ethan was with him when he purchased the gun.

McDonald said Michigan laws allow minors to be present when a licensed carrier purchases a gun.

Additionally, Willis said that Ethan was caught in school searching for ammunition on Monday, Nov. 29, the day before the attack. In a text exchange, Willis said that James said "LOL, I'm not mad, you have to learn not to get caught."

It was also revealed that on the morning of the shooting, a teacher found a note on Ethan's desk that read the following: "The thoughts won't stop. Help me." In another section of the note was a drawing of a bullet with words: "Blood everywhere" and a person who appeared to have been shot and bleeding.

The note also read "my life is useless" and "the world is dead".

The result of that note was a meeting with parents, school officials, and Ethan that morning. The counselor took the drawings, but most of the context above was scratched out.

In the meeting, the Crumbleys were shown the drawing and advised to get their son into counseling within 24 hours. The prosecutor said they did not ask Ethan if he had his gun - which was in his backpack in this meeting.

McDonald said they then resisted the idea of taking their son home that day.

James and Jennifer are expected to be formally arraigned on the four charges, each of which carry 15 years in prison if convicted.