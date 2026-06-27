Venezuela earthquake death toll surges past 1,400 as tensions boil over slow rescue response

The Brief The confirmed death toll from Venezuela's catastrophic twin earthquakes has sharply risen to 1,430, with at least 68,900 people officially reported missing. Tensions are boiling over in the devastated state of La Guaira, where desperate survivors accuse underprepared state forces of staging photo-ops rather than recovering victims. The crisis presents a massive hurdle for Acting President Delcy Rodríguez as international rescue teams race against the closing 72-hour survival window.



LA GUAIRA, Venezuela – A devastating humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Venezuela as the death toll from a quick succession of shallow 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes has climbed sharply to 1,430.

What we know:

Venezuela’s government has confirmed that families have reported at least 68,900 people missing, heavily concentrated in the coastal state of La Guaira and the capital city of Caracas.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that over 6 million people could be affected by the destruction.

Amid the wreckage, foreign aid has begun trickling into the badly damaged Simón Bolívar International Airport.

Jeremy Lewin, a senior U.S. State Department official, confirmed that one runway is currently operational.

The U.S. military is coordinating incoming flights for mobile hospitals and rescue workers, while a U.S. Navy transport ship has docked off the coast to receive survivors requiring urgent medical attention.

What they're saying:

Frustration across the country has turned to rage, with citizens claiming that soldiers, firefighters, and police are entirely underprepared for the scale of the disaster.

Residents accused government personnel of prioritizing political optics over human lives.

"They came to eat arepas and take pictures to make it look like they were working," said local resident Yeison Marcano. "They didn’t even get their uniforms dirty like we have. We’ve been here for three days."

In the seaside town of Caraballeada, residents reported discovering a pile of bodies, including newborn babies, that state forces failed to retrieve.

"At 8 p.m. (yesterday) there were people alive down there, and they haven’t bothered to rescue them," said Mileidy Romero. "What are they waiting for?"

What we don't know:

The true scale of casualties remains unknown, as tens of thousands of individuals are still unaccounted for beneath the rubble.

It is also unclear how effectively the government can distribute incoming international aid, given that the military has blocked access to the hardest-hit zones and is requiring special entry permits.

What's next:

The unfolding disaster poses a monumental challenge for Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who took office in January following the U.S. capture and removal of former President Nicolás Maduro.

Facing a decade of economic disarray and widespread domestic rejection of her political movement's legitimacy, Rodríguez's administration must now navigate an escalating domestic backlash while managing a massive international relief operation.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.