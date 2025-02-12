Encino shooting: Man charged with murder after killing wife in front of their son

The Brief Sean Farzan was charged with murder for the Feb. 5 shooting death of his wife, Linda Farzan. Officials say he shot her as she and their young son left a religious meeting in Encino. The two were in the middle of a divorce.



Charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting his wife in front of their young son.

According to the LA County District Attorney's office, 64-year-old Sean Farzan was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. He is being held without bail. If convicted as charged, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Feb. 5, Farzan allegedly shot and killed his wife, Linda Farzan, 54, after she left a religious meeting in Encino with their teen son.

He fled on foot but was arrested nearby. According to the DA's office, the two were in the middle of a divorce.

"This was a tragic and deeply disturbing shooting that took place in front of a child," District Attorney Hochman said. "No family should ever have to endure such a tragedy. We will do everything in our power to ensure that the person responsible is held fully accountable for this senseless and brutal crime. We will continue to support the victim’s loved ones as this case moves forward."