Encino home burglarized multiple times

The Brief Burglars have struck a home in Encino - and it isn't the first time. Surveillance video captured the latest crime Friday night. Police aren't sure if its the same group of burglars targeting the home.



Security video captured the break-in about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The three suspects dressed in black broke into the home, but the alarm may have scared them off.

This isn't the first time this home has been hit.

The owners say burglars have broken in multiple times.

The security video shows a break in just last week.

The police say they can't be sure if these are the same suspects or not.

Cameras, fences and razor wire have not discouraged the break-ins, the owners said.