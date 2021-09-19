Emmys 2021 live blog: Big wins for 'Ted', 'Mare' and 'The Crown'

article

Welcome to our 2021 Emmys live blog! This post will be updated throughout the evening with reactions, updates, trivia and more. I'm TV critic Allison Shoemaker — feel free to share your thoughts or send questions my way on Twitter. I'll also be sharing some of the free movies and TV shows you can stream on Tubi that feature these new (or repeat!) Emmy winners.

Supporting Actor and Actress wins: Mini-sweeps for ‘Mare,’ ‘Ted’ and ‘The Crown’

Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Last year's ceremony began with a sweep for beloved "nice" comedy "Schitt's Creek," and while the same won't be possible for this year's comedy darling — Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham are both nominated in the Supporting Actress category, leaving the Lead Actress category a Lasso-free zone — Apple TV+'s show has certainly started off strong, with wins for both Waddingham and Brett Goldstein (as Roy Kent).

But the "Lasso" mini-sweep isn't the only strong start. HBO's "Mare of Easttown" picked up two early wins in the Supporting categories for a Limited Series or movie, beating out half the cast of "Hamilton" (and some other lovely people too). Those statuettes went to Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters.

That trend continued as Netflix's Emmy magnet "The Crown" racked up two more acting trophies, this time for Gillian Anderson (as Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (as Prince Philip.) John Lithgow, a nominee for HBO's "Perry Mason," previously won an Emmy for his work in "The Crown" as well.

‘Hacks’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ share the wealth

Hacks - Jean Smart as Deborah Vance - HBO Max

"Ted Lasso" may have swept in the supporting comedy categories, but HBO Max's critical darling "Hacks" also got some well-deserved love. After winning the awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (picked up by prolific comedy writers Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Aniello, for the "Hacks" pilot), the star of "Hacks" got her turn. In an emotional speech, Jean Smart — winning her fourth Emmy — paid tribute to her late husband, who passed away six months ago, as well as co-star Hannah Einbender, also a nominee.

But a night of wins for "Ted Lasso" wouldn't be complete without a win for Ted himself. Jason Sudeikis, in a velvet suit, also won — an unsurprising but worthy win.

More to come!

