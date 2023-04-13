San Francisco police have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing death of Cash App tech founder Bob Lee, according to his former wife.

In an interview on Thursday morning, Krista Lee confirmed that police arrested an Emeryville man in connection with her ex-husband's stabbing death.

She provided the name of the man but KTVU is not naming him because there is no official account of his arrest.

"This is the first step toward justice," Lee said from her home in Miami, where Bob Lee had moved from Mill Valley in the fall.

Mission Local first broke the news that police arrested the man, who also works in tech and knew the 43-year-old Lee.

Krista Lee said she believes the man knew her husband, but she is perplexed as to the motive behind the violent attack.

Lee was killed April 4 on Main Street about 2:30 a.m. in the densely populated Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, near Google’s office and Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants.

Mission Local reported that Lee and the man who was arrested had been driving through downtown San Francisco together in the man's car.

Video obtained by the San Francisco Standard shows a wounded Lee holding his side as he walked up to a driver, showed him his injury and then collapsed on the ground. The driver of the car drove away without offering help. Lee made it to a nearby apartment before he collapsed again.

It has not been made public whether the driver knew for certain that Lee was injured. It is also unclear whether the driver took off out of fear and didn't know the exact circumstances.

Krista Lee told KTVU she was not aware of the two driving together.

Multiple police sources told Mission Local that Lee's stabbing in a deserted section of downtown San Francisco was neither a robbery attempt nor a random attack.

Lee was a prominent figure in the tech world, contributing his talent to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, when he also created Cash App, MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard said.

His death further enflamed debate over public safety in San Francisco and its downtown, which has not yet bounced back from the pandemic.

Twitter’s owner Elon Musk took to the social media site to post that "violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately" and tagged the city’s district attorney.

But Krista Lee emphasized that her ex-husband, with whom they have two children, loved San Francisco and moved to Florida to live with his father, after his mom died, not because he was scared to live in The City.

She said her former husband would really take affront to how people are painting San Francisco as a lawless town and blaming politicians for the crime that occurs.

She said while there are many questions that still remain, her children will now have a little more "piece of mind."

KTVU's Lisa Fernandez contributed to this report.