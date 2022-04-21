Elon Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter

article

Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he's trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.

Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion. At the time, he did say how he would finance the acquisition.

The Tesla CEO says Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities regulators that he's exploring what's known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform's common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. Under a tender offer Musk, who owns about 9% of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board.

But Musk hasn't decided yet whether to do that.

PREVIOUS: Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors, company says

The documents say Twitter has not responded to Musk's proposal.

Last week, Twitter's board adopted a "poison pill" defense that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

Advertisement

The filing states that "entities related to (Musk) have received commitment letters committing to provide an aggregate of approximately $46.5 billion."