Elon Musk changes Twitter headquarters sign to 'Titter'

The Twitter sign on the company's San Francisco headquarters was slightly revamped.

The social media giant's head honcho, Elon Musk, had the "W" in the Twitter sign painted over in white to blend into the background color so that the name reads ‘Titter.’

"Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove "w", so we painted it background color. Problem solved!," a boisterous Musk tweeted on Sunday.

He said in a follow-up tweet, "They tried to muffle our titter."

It's not the first time, Musk has joked about calling Twitter by "titter."

He previously created a Twitter poll, asking his followers if the company should be renamed, as pointed out by Forbes. Musk had not acquired the company at that time, but he had plans to. Days after that tweet, he announced an offer to buy the social media platform.

Musk took control of Twitter in October after a $44 billion deal, coupled with protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. Since he took helm, Musk found himself embroiled in controversies, from massive layoffs to allegations of spreading misinformation and hate speech.