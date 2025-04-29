Ellen Pompeo receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

The Brief Ellen Pompeo was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her role in "Grey's Anatomy." Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen attended the ceremony to celebrate her achievements and contributions to the show. Pompeo's career began in New York City in 1995, leading to roles in television series like "Law & Order" and films such as "Moonlight Mile."



Ellen Pompeo, renowned for her role in the long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," was celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What we know:

The star was unveiled Tuesday at 6533 Hollywood Blvd., near Hudson Avenue, with "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and executive producer Debbie Allen joining Pompeo at the ceremony.

Pompeo expressed gratitude to her team, saying, "None of this would've been possible without them lifting me up and supporting me and getting through the hard days."

The ceremony occurred just one day before the season finale of "Good American Family," a Hulu limited series featuring Pompeo.

Her star is the 2,809th on the Walk of Fame, which began in 1961 with 1,558 stars.

The backstory:

Born on November 10, 1969, in Everett, Massachusetts, Pompeo's journey to stardom began in New York City in 1995. She was discovered by a casting director and appeared in ads for Citibank and L'Oreal.

Her television debut came in 1996 with a role in "Law & Order," followed by appearances in "Strangers with Candy" and "Get Real."

Pompeo's film debut was in the 2002 romantic drama "Moonlight Mile," alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

What's next:

"Grey's Anatomy," which premiered on March 27, 2005, has been renewed for a 22nd season set to begin in the fall.