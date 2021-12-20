Elderly man searches for son he hasn't seen in more than 40 years

Bill Samawi is looking to reunite with his grown son Steven whom he hasn’t seen for approximately 46 years, since around 1975, when his son was 3-4 years old. Steven Samawi (Steven may have a different last name now), would now be about 50 years old. Steven was born in Los Angeles to mother Diana Lock and father William Samawi.

Bill suffered a concussion in a recent car accident where he was ejected from the car and left with staples in his head. He may be also going through the beginning stages of dementia, so he can’t remember exact dates.

Steven was born sometime around 1969-1971, Bill believes. He was born in a hospital in Downtown Los Angeles. Steven would be around 50 years old or so, born with a United States birth certificate. He was a blonde child.

William "Bill" Samawi was born in 1939 in the country of Jordan. He came to America on a student visa when he was 18 to study at the University of San Francisco. He moved to LA shortly after college where he met his wife Diana. Diana was from Southern England in a small town south of London. Diana had an MA, and worked as a typist in the corporate accounting department for Shell Oil. They lived near Wilshire Ave. in LA. Bill and Diana loved each other very much, Bill said they never fought and enjoyed one another’s company. He said Diana was very smart and made good money at her job.

On a Sunday morning, she asked Bill to take her to the doctor, and that it couldn’t wait. Something was seriously wrong. Bill can recall chasing little Steven around the hospital while he waited for the doctors and his wife to come back with a diagnosis. It was breast cancer, terminal, and she had weeks or a month to live.

Diana wrote to her parents in England, and they asked her to come home to them, so they could care for her in her final days. She told Bill she was going to bring Steven as he needed to be with his mother and Diana’s brother Jeff said he and his wife were willing to raise him in a loving home. Diana’s last wish was for Steven to be raised by a mother. Bill didn’t argue with his wife, he didn’t want to let Steven go, but that was his dying wife’s wish.

Bill said it all happened so fast. Jeff flew out from England to pick up Diana at LAX, the next thing he knew he was dropping his wife, son, and Jeff off at the airport and watched her wheeled away down the tamarack. She was too weak to walk already. Bill can still remember little blonde Steven running around the airport chasing him, with no clue what was going on.

Bill spoke with Diana’s parents a few more times, during the final call they said, "It’s over."

Bill spoke to Jeff and Jeff’s wife (whose name he doesn’t recall), and they said Steven would say, "Mommy Mommy," or ask for "Daddy," but he was adjusting well to his school, friends, toys, and new home. Jeff and his wife distracted little Steven with toys.

Over time, communication fizzled out, and Bill never spoke to Jeff or his son again. Bill went into a great depression mourning the loss of his wife and the family he once had. All taken in a flash.

Bill said he dreamt of Diana every night, and she would come to him in the night. He still dreams he can one day see his son again, he says, "He wouldn’t recognize him if he walked in the room."

If you may have any information or any insight as to how Bill might find out more about his son, Bill's set up an email address: findbillsson@gmail.com.

