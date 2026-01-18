90-year-old man facing eviction from retirement community over unknown fees

The Brief Song Maeng is facing eviction for allegedly owing $14,000 in fees. Maeng and his attorney say they don't know what the fees are for and that Maeng was never aware of it. Maeng has offered to pay the $14,000 and stay, but the retirement community allegedly wants him out.



An elderly man is at risk of eviction from a retirement community for not paying fees he was not even aware of.

90-year-old Song Maeng has lived in an apartment at Kingsley Manor Retirement Community in Hollywood since 2024.

At the end of last year, he received an eviction notice for nonpayment of around $14,000 in fees. Fees his attorney says he was not aware of.

What they're saying:

"We don't know what it's for. We don't know what it represents, whether it's rent, whether it's fees, we're just trying to get more information," said attorney Jonathan Segura.

Working through a language barrier, the two of them are taking on the case. But it's one Segura says Mr. Maeng shouldn't be dealing with.

"He's 90. It's an extreme hardship for someone of his age and health condition to be evicted in LA," said Segura.

Segura said Mr. Maeng has offered to pay the $14,000 and stay, but: "The overwhelming response is 'no, we want him out in two weeks,'" said Segura.

And they want the money too, although Segura said they have not provided a breakdown of what the fees are.

What's next:

The case moves to trial at the beginning of February.

The other side:

FOX11 reached out to the attorney representing Kingsley Manor for comment on this story, but have not heard back yet.